Spotify's quarterly revenue beats estimates, paid subscribers rise 20per cent

Business

Spotify's quarterly revenue beats estimates, paid subscribers rise 20per cent

Spotify Technology SA beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the music streaming company reported a 20per cent jump in paid subscribers for its premium service driven by demand in Europe and North America. Revenue rose to 2.33 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) for the quarter, from 2.15 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 2.29 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Premium subscribers, which account for most of the company's revenue, hit 165 million in the quarter, matching analysts' expectations.

FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

STOCKHOLM: Spotify Technology SA beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the music streaming company reported a 20per cent jump in paid subscribers for its premium service driven by demand in Europe and North America. Revenue rose to 2.33 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) for the quarter, from 2.15 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 2.29 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Premium subscribers, which account for most of the company's revenue, hit 165 million in the quarter, matching analysts' expectations.

Total monthly active users rose 22per cent to 365 million.

(US$1 = 0.8460 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark