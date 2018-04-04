Spotify shares open for trading at US$165.90

A price update is given on shares of Spotify before the company&apos;s direct listing on the floor
A price update is given on shares of Spotify before the company's direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK: Spotify shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday with an opening price of US$165.90 per share.

The streaming music leader has structured the stock market listing to allow existing investors to sell directly to the public while offering no shares of its own, in a test case being closely watched by other well-funded multibillion-dollar tech companies with no immediate cash-raising needs.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

