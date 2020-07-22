Spotify signs new licensing deal with Vivendi's Universal Music Group

Business

Spotify signs new licensing deal with Vivendi's Universal Music Group

FILE PHOTO: A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the comp
FILE PHOTO: A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(Updated: )

Bookmark

PARIS: Music streaming service Spotify said on Wednesday (Jul 22) that it had signed a new, multi-year licensing agreement with Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG), reinforcing Spotify's catalogue and products.

Spotify and UMG said they would collaborate on new, state-of-the-art marketing campaigns across Spotify’s platform. UMG will also deepen its role as an early adopter of future products and provide valuable feedback to Spotify’s development team.

Earlier this month, Spotify said it was rolling out a video feature for podcasts and the company also launched its music streaming service in Russia, its fastest growing international market for music.

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark