Spotify to launch in more markets, reach over a billion listeners

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Spotify said on Monday it would launch in new markets in the next few days which will make the music streaming service available to more than a billion people around the world.

The company, which launched its service over a decade ago, is currently available in 93 countries and has 345 million monthly active users.

Spotify also launched a new subscription service, Spotify HiFi, for which premium subscribers in select markets will be able to upgrade their sound quality of the songs to lossless CD-quality music.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Kenneth Li in New York; editing by David Evans)