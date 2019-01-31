Sprint loses fewer phone subscribers and beats on revenue

Sprint Corp on Thursday reported fewer-than-expected losses in net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill and beat quarterly revenue estimates, as it attempts to undermine bigger competitors on prices.

REUTERS: Sprint Corp on Thursday reported fewer-than-expected losses in net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill and beat quarterly revenue estimates, as it attempts to undermine bigger competitors on prices.

The fourth-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers is working to get regulatory approval to merge with larger rival T-Mobile US Inc, in order to shed the negative perception of its network quality and have the resources to better invest in a 5G network.

Advertisement

Sprint is well-known for discounted prices compared to its larger competitors. Its unlimited plus plan starts from US$70, less than Verizon and other wireless carriers, according to the website. (https://sprint.co/2sv0BNb)

The company said it lost a net 26,000 phone subscribers during the third-quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 32,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Sprint reported net loss attributable of US$141 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a net income of US$7.16 billion, or US$1.76 per share, a year earlier, when the company benefited from a change in U. S. tax laws.

Analysts were expecting the company to report a loss of 2 cent per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total net operating revenue rose 4.4 percent to US$8.60 billion. Analysts had expected the company to report revenue of US$8.43 billion.

Sprints shares rose 1.3 percent at US$6.12 before the bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)