Square reports over 143per cent jump in revenue in Q2

FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, uses his phone to live cast during an ev
FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, uses his phone to live cast during an event outside of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the IPO of Square Inc., in New York November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

REUTERS: Square Inc reported on Sunday a jump of more than 143per cent in its total net revenue for the second quarter.

The payments firm, led by Twitter Inc boss Jack Dorsey, posted total net revenue of US$4.68 billion for the quarter ended in June, compared to US$1.92 billion last year.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

