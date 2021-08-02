Square reports over 143per cent jump in revenue in Q2

Square Inc reported on Sunday a jump of more than 143per cent in its total net revenue for the second quarter.

REUTERS: Square Inc reported on Sunday a jump of more than 143per cent in its total net revenue for the second quarter.

The payments firm, led by Twitter Inc boss Jack Dorsey, posted total net revenue of US$4.68 billion for the quarter ended in June, compared to US$1.92 billion last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)