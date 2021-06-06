Square to invest US$5 million in Blockstream's solar-powered bitcoin mining facility

WASHINGTON: Blockchain technology company Blockstream Mining said on Saturday (Jun 5) that Square will invest US$5 million to build an open-source, solar-powered bitcoin mining facility at one of Blockstream's US sites.

Blockstream, in an announcement on its blog, said the "facility will be a proof-of-concept for a 100 per cent renewable energy Bitcoin mine at scale."

Square, in a tweet, said it was teaming up with Blockstream as part of its Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative.