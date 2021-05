REUTERS: Squarespace Inc was valued at US$6.5 billion in its market debut on Wednesday, after its shares opened 4per cent below their reference price.

Shares of the website building and hosting company opened at US$48, down from the reference price of US$50 a share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)