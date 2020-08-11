Squeegee selfies: Tel Aviv tower-washer is rising TikTok star

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TEL AVIV: Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job.

The 22-year-old window washer's high-rise dance routines have earned close to 60,000 followers and more than a million "likes" on the TikTok platform.

"When people see me behind the window, they're surprised. They see a woman, it's unusual," Toledo, a former champion pole-vaulter, told Reuters.

"I don't know a lot of women doing this job, but I hope when they see me they understand that women can do it too."

Revital Friedman, who lives in a beachfront apartment block, smiled and waved in recognition as Toledo rappelled into view in a harness and helmet.

"She is divine," Friedman said. "She is the only one to ask if I'm happy, if it's really clean."

