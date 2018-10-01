StanChart braces for possible new Iran fine of about US$1.5 billion: Bloomberg

British lender Standard Chartered Plc is bracing for a possible new fine of about US$1.5 billion linked to violations of previous Iran sanctions, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted https://twitter.com/AmberChoudhury/status/1046778971277455360.

The bank is engaged in discussions with U.S. authorities and is cooperating with the investigation about compliance with historical sanctions, a Standard Chartered spokeswoman said.

