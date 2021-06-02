StanChart unit to launch cryptocurrency trading venture

HONG KONG: A Standard Chartered PLC unit intends to establish a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform in the UK and Europe targeting institutional clients, a statement published Wednesday showed.

The new exchange will be created by a joint venture between SC Ventures, the bank's innovation arm, and BC Technology Group, which operates OSL, a Hong Kong licensed cryptocurrency exchange.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)