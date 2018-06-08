Standard Chartered compliance chief leaves bank after investigation

Standard Chartered compliance chief Neil Barry will leave the bank with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, after an investigation into his behavior.

The investigation concluded Barry's "managerial style, behavior and language towards some of his colleagues was inappropriate ... although it fell short of warranting his dismissal," the memo said.

Barry has expressed his regret, the memo said. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

A spokesman for StanChart confirmed the contents of the memo.

