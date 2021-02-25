Standard Chartered 2020 pretax profit falls 57per cent, misses estimates

LONDON: Standard Chartered PLC (StanChart) on Thursday (Feb 25) posted a 57 per cent fall in annual profit, missing analyst estimates, on higher credit impairments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

StanChart, which earns the bulk of its revenue in Asia, posted a pretax profit of US$1.61 billion. That compared with US$3.71 billion in 2019 and the US$1.85 billion average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Credit impairments last year more than doubled to US$2.3 billion.

The London-headquartered lender said it would return capital to investors via a 9 cents per share dividend and US$254 million buyback, with the total payout being the maximum permitted under temporary "guardrails" set out by the Bank of England last year.

The central bank last year told Britain's largest lenders to suspend dividend payments and share buybacks for 2020 to help them maintain capital buffers against an expected hit to loan books from the pandemic.

Standard Chartered said that its overall income in 2021 is likely to be similar to 2020's because of the impact of global interest rate cuts.

Advertisement