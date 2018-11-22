Standard Chartered to end supervision by New York regulator for compliance failings

Standard Chartered will on Dec. 31 end a period of supervision by an independent monitor it had agreed with New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), the DFS said on Wednesday, bringing to a close one strand of the bank's punishment for past failings in compliance controls.

Standard Chartered agreed to the supervision with the regulator in 2012 as part of a wider settlement with U.S. authorities in relation to the bank's dealings with Iran-related entities. The bank agreed an extension to that monitorship in 2014 and again in April 2016.

