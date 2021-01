Office supplies retailer Staples on Monday said it made an offer to buy Office Depot owner ODP Corp for US$2.1 billion in cash.

USR Parent Inc, or Staples, said it would offer US$40 per for each ODP share.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)