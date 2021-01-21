Starboard seeks to take control of Corteva board, oust CEO - WSJ

Starboard LP is planning to take control of agricultural company Corteva Inc's board and replace its Chief Executive Officer Jim Collins, The Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/35ZmERY

FILE PHOTO: The logo and trading info for Corteva Agriscience, a former division of DowDuPont, is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Starboard LP has privately nominated eight directors to Corteva's 12-person board, the journal reported, adding that the activist is aiming to oust Collins over 'mediocre performance'.

Starboard and Corteva did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

