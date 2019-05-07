Starbucks' China rival Luckin looks to raise up to US$586.5 million in IPO

Business

Starbucks' China rival Luckin looks to raise up to US$586.5 million in IPO

Luckin Coffee Inc, the Chinese challenger to Starbucks Corp, is looking to raise up to US$586.5 million, its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange on Monday showed.

FILE PHOTO: The logo is seen at a Luckin Coffee store in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: The logo is seen at a Luckin Coffee store in Beijing, China, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Luckin Coffee Inc, the Chinese challenger to Starbucks Corp, is looking to raise up to US$586.5 million, its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange on Monday showed.

The company said it expects to offer 34.5 million American depository shares (ADS) priced between US$15 and US$17 per ADS in an initial public offering. Each ADS represents eight Class A shares, it said.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark