Starbucks' China rival Luckin looks to raise up to US$586.5 million in IPO

REUTERS: Luckin Coffee Inc, the Chinese challenger to Starbucks Corp, is looking to raise up to US$586.5 million, its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange on Monday showed.

The company said it expects to offer 34.5 million American depository shares (ADS) priced between US$15 and US$17 per ADS in an initial public offering. Each ADS represents eight Class A shares, it said.

