Starbucks beats same-restaurant sales estimates on digital push

REUTERS: Starbucks Corp beat quarterly same-restaurant sales estimates on Wednesday, as the world's largest coffee chain's loyalty program and new delivery options boosted demand and helped fend off competition, especially in the U.S. and China.

Shares rose 3per cent in extended trading after as of the Seattle-based company also forecast 2020 comparable restaurant sales largely above estimates.

Starbucks has beefed up its "Rewards" program with perks including access to Happy Hours events and the ability to skip lines with a mobile payment option as it battles rising competition from niche independent coffee shops in the United States, as well as local startups such as Luckin Coffee in China.

The program saw its active membership in the United States jump 15per cent to 17.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Sales at restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5per cent in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 29. Analysts had forecast same-store sales growth of 3.95per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue rose 7per cent to US$6.75 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of US$6.68 billion.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to US$802.9 million, or 67 cents per share, from US$755.8 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 70 cents per share, matching Wall Street estimates.

Starbucks said it expects fiscal 2020 global comparable restaurant sales to rise 3per cent to 4per cent, while analysts had expected a 3.3per cent increase.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)