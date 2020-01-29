Starbucks expects hit from coronavirus after closing half of China stores

Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China would have a material impact on its second-quarter results.

REUTERS: Starbucks Corp on Tuesday became the first major U.S. company to signal a hit from the new coronavirus outbreak in China, as it closed more than half of its stores in China and adjusted its operating hours.

The world's largest coffee chain said it would update its 2020 forecast when it is able to reasonably estimate the impact of the outbreak, which has caused over 100 deaths in China.

Starbucks operated 4,292 stores in China at the end of last year.

Sales at restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5per cent in the first quarter ended Dec. 29. Analysts had forecast same-store sales growth of 4.4per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue rose 7per cent to US$7.1 billion, largely in line with analysts' average estimate of US$7.11 billion.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to US$885.7 million, or 74 cents per share, from US$760.6 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

