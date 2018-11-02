Starbucks global same-store sales rise more than expected

Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established cafes, helped by strong growth in the United States and a rebound in China, sending its shares up 5 percent in extended trading.

The world's biggest coffee chain said global sales rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, higher than the 2.32 percent rise expected on average by analysts, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

Total net revenue rose to US$6.30 billion, beating expectations of US$6.27 billion.

However, net income attributable to the company fell to US$755.8 million from US$788.5 million.

