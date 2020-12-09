Starbucks names Mellody Hobson board chair

Business

Starbucks names Mellody Hobson board chair

Coffee chain Starbucks Corp on Wednesday named Vice Chair Mellody Hobson as head if its board, making her the only African American woman to chair a Fortune 500 company.

FILE PHOTO: A worker puts away patio furniture at a Starbucks Corp drive-through location closes do
FILE PHOTO: A worker puts away patio furniture at a Starbucks Corp drive-through location closes down this afternoon for anti-bias training as the coffee chain closed all 8,000 of their company-owned cafes in the U.S. including this location in Oceanside, California

Bookmark

REUTERS: Coffee chain Starbucks Corp on Wednesday named Vice Chair Mellody Hobson as head if its board, making her the only African American woman to chair a Fortune 500 company.

She will replace Myron Ullman III, who is retiring in March.

Hobson, co-chief executive officer of asset manager Ariel Investments LLC, was named vice chair in 2018.

Earlier this year, the company had said it was targeting 30per cent representation of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) at all corporate levels by 2025.

The coffee chain is also hosting its biennial investor day later in the day.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark