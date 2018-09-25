Starbucks plans changes to company structure, layoffs: Bloomberg

Coffee retailer Starbucks Corp is planning an organizational shakeup, including corporate layoffs, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A flag flies above the company's headquarters as Starbucks Corp opens the first upscale Starbucks Reserve store at the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/David Ryder

REUTERS: Coffee retailer Starbucks Corp is planning an organizational shakeup, including corporate layoffs, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The leadership and organizational changes will begin this week and carry on into November, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said, according to the Bloomberg report.

The changes will entail an undetermined number of layoffs, a Starbucks spokeswoman said, according to the report.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

