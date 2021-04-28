Starbucks returns to sales growth in its fiscal Q2

NEW YORK: After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said on Tuesday (Apr 27) its sales rose 11 per cent to US$6.7 billion in the quarter. That was just shy of Wall Street’s forecast revenue of US$6.78 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

“Our second quarter results demonstrated impressive momentum in the business with full sales recovery in the US,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said.

Starbucks said its global same-store sales - or sales at stores open at least a year - jumped 15 per cent, their first increase in a year. In China, same-store sales rocketed up 91 per cent in the quarter, reflecting a recovery from last year's store closures. US same-store sales rose 9 per cent, compared to a 3 per cent decline in the same period last year.

While Starbucks saw a 4 per cent decline in store visits globally, those who came in spent more money, the company said. That has been a trend throughout the pandemic as customers' usual patterns were disrupted. Starbucks is seeing fewer morning commuters grabbing a single coffee, but is seeing more orders for snacks and frothy drinks when families visit in the afternoon.

Starbucks said its net income more than doubled to US$659.4 million, or 56 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 62 cents per share, well above the 53 cents Wall Street forecast.

Starbucks raised its financial guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. The company now expects revenue in the range of US$28.5 billion to US$29.3 billion, up from US$28 billion to US$29 billion previously. It also expects adjusted full-year earnings of US$2.90 to US$3 per share, up from US$2.70 to US$2.90.

Starbucks shares dropped 1 per cent to US$114.45 in after-market trading Tuesday.