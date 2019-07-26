Starbucks same-restaurant sales beat on US, China growth; shares rise

REUTERS: Starbucks Corp third-quarter sales at established stores surpassed estimates, getting a jolt from its two biggest markets, the United States and China, and sending its shares up nearly 6 per cent after the bell on Thursday.

The world's largest coffee chain has been trying to make its menu more appealing by adding new beverages such as the Dragon drink and Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, while also expanding the delivery side of its business with new partnerships.

The plans are paying off as same-store sales rose 7 per cent in the Americas and 5 per cent in China and the Asia-Pacific region. Analysts were expecting growth of 4.43 per cent and 3.45 per cent, respectively, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Our two targeted long-term growth markets, the US and China, performed extremely well ... as a result of our focus on enhancing the customer experience, driving new beverage innovation and accelerating the expansion of our digital customer relationships," Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said in statement.

Sales at restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 6 per cent in the third quarter ended Jun 30. Analysts had forecast same-store sales growth of 4.04 per cent.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to US$1.37 billion, or US$1.12 per share, from US$852.5 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose 8.1 per cent to US$6.82 billion, surpassing the average estimate of US$6.68 billion.

