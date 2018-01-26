Starbucks sees 2018 cafe sales growth at low end of forecast

Starbucks Corp said on Thursday that new U.S. corporate tax cuts will boost its bottom line this year but that closely watched sales growth in its U.S.-dominated Americas region missed expectations in the first quarter.

Shares of the world's largest coffee chain slid 3 percent following the announcement to US$58.75, after closing at US$60.55 in regular trade.

Citing a lower U.S. tax rate, Starbucks raised its fiscal 2018 earnings forecast to a range of US$2.48 to US$2.53 per share, excluding items, up from US$2.30 to US$2.33 per share previously.

However, sales at established Americas region cafes in the quarter to Dec. 31 were up just 2 percent, falling short of the 3.3 percent rise expected by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Starbucks now expects 2018 global same-store sales growth at the low end of its previously-issued view of 3 to 5 percent.

Starbucks' U.S. cafe sales growth has cooled as it continues to add stores and competition from high and low-priced coffee sellers mounts. It is also grappling to eliminate bottlenecks that can happen when users of its industry-leading mobile app flood crowded cafes with orders. Starbucks has turned to China for growth, planning to more than triple its over 3,000-store network within a decade. But for the time being, investors want new Chief Executive Kevin Johnson, still overshadowed by his predecessor and current Executive Chairman Howard Schultz, to deliver more robust growth in Starbucks' home market, with roughly 14,000 stores. The stock is up 3.2 percent from a year ago, versus the 44 percent, turnaround-fueled gain at McDonald's Corp . China same-store sales were up 6 percent. Starbucks recently opened a massive, showcase Reserve Roastery in Shanghai. Net income was US$2.25 billion, or US$1.57 per share, up from US$751.8 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago. The large increase was related to the company's acquisition of 1,300 stores in China.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)