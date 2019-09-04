Starbucks sees slower profit growth in fiscal year 2020

Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it expects 2020 profit growth to be lower than the current 10per cent rate, two months after the coffeehouse chain raised its 2019 profit forecast.

REUTERS: Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it expects 2020 profit growth to be lower than the current 10per cent rate, two months after the coffeehouse chain raised its 2019 profit forecast.

Shares of the company fell nearly 4per cent in trading before the bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)