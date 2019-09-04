Starbucks sees slower profit growth in fiscal year 2020

Business

Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it expects 2020 profit growth to be lower than the current 10per cent rate, two months after the coffeehouse chain raised its 2019 profit forecast.

A Starbucks logo hangs outside of one of the 8,000 Starbucks-owned American stores that will close
FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo hangs outside of one of the 8,000 Starbucks-owned American stores that will close around 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday as a first step in training 175,000 employees on racial tolerance in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shares of the company fell nearly 4per cent in trading before the bell.

