Starbucks to expand delivery with UberEats across US in early 2020

REUTERS: Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday it would expand its partnership with UberEats to deliver food and coffee throughout the United States in early 2020.

The company's focus on delivery comes as customers increasingly prefer to get their morning coffee at smaller independent coffee shops.

Starbucks has been testing the partnership with Uber's food delivery service since September 2018.

