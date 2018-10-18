Starbucks to license out certain EMEA stores to Mexico's Alsea

Business

Starbucks to license out certain EMEA stores to Mexico's Alsea

Starbucks Corp said on Thursday it would license out its operations in France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg to long-standing partner Mexico's Alsea SAB .

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a Starbucks cafe in central Wellington
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a Starbucks cafe in central Wellington, New Zealand September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

Bookmark

REUTERS: Starbucks Corp said on Thursday it would license out its operations in France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg to long-standing partner Mexico's Alsea SAB .

Restaurant chain operator Alsea will have the rights to operate and develop Starbucks stores in these markets, the company said in a statement.

Starbucks and Alsea first partnered in 2002, when together they opened Mexico City's first Starbucks store.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark