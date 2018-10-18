Starbucks to license out certain EMEA stores to Mexico's Alsea

Starbucks Corp said on Thursday it would license out its operations in France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg to long-standing partner Mexico's Alsea SAB .

Restaurant chain operator Alsea will have the rights to operate and develop Starbucks stores in these markets, the company said in a statement.

Starbucks and Alsea first partnered in 2002, when together they opened Mexico City's first Starbucks store.

