StarHub appoints Peter Kaliaropoulos as CEO

SINGAPORE: StarHub has appointed Mr Peter Kaliaropoulos as its CEO after an “extensive and rigorous global executive search”, the telco said.

The appointment will take effect on Jul 9, it said in a news release on Friday (Apr 20).

Currently the CEO of Zain Saudi Arabia, Mr Kaliaropoulos’ previous experience includes senior leadership roles with companies such as BT (Asia Pacific), Telstra (Australia and USA), Optus (Australia), Clear (New Zealand), Batelco (Middle East) and Ooredoo (Kuwait).

Mr Kaliaropoulos was also part of Starhub’s senior executive team when it launched in Singapore in April 2000, the telco said.

In selecting its new CEO, StarHub said its key criteria included strong leadership beyond conventional frameworks, understanding of the new market dynamics around intense competition, and diverse experience in the telco industry to better lead the team in a highly competitive environment.

"This appointment is the result of an extensive and rigorous global executive search,” said Starhub chairman Terry Clontz.

“As a telco veteran with a proven track record of achievements across a wide range of markets, and broad industry knowledge, the board is confident that Peter is well-qualified to lead StarHub in pursuing new opportunities and managing the challenges that operators face today.”

Starhub announced last November its current CEO Tan Tong Hai will step down to “pursue his own interests”. It said Mr Tan will remain with the company until May 1, 2018, as the company conducts a global search for his replacement.

