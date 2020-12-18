StarHub names Nikhil Eapen as new CEO after global search

SINGAPORE: StarHub will have a new CEO from Jan 1 after it appointed Mr Nikhil Eapen to the position, taking over from Peter Kaliaropoulos who stepped down in October.

Mr Eapen was deputy CEO of ST Telemedia. He was also president and group CEO of ST Telemedia's Infrastructure Technology.

StarHub’s largest shareholder, Asia Mobile Holdings, is a subsidiary of ST Telemedia, which invests in communications and media, data centres and infrastructure technology businesses.



Announcing the appointment on Friday (Dec 18), StarHub said it was made after a “rigorous and extensive global executive search”.

“Nikhil Eapen brings 20 years of experience in the global information and communications technology sector working with senior executive teams to drive growth and make synergistic investments in infrastructure and enterprise communications and technology, most recently building and acquiring cloud-centric platforms in information technology, cybersecurity and enterprise software," said the telco.

StarHub’s previous CEO, Mr Kaliaropoulos, stepped down on Oct 31 and returned to Sydney, Australia, due to “unforeseen serious health-related matters of a close family member”.

Mr Kaliaropoulos, who joined StarHub in 1999, had helmed the telco since July 2018.

"PROVEN TRACK RECORD"

Before joining ST Telemedia, Mr Eapen, a Singaporean, spent 18 years as an investment banker with Citigroup, working in its Hong Kong, New York and Southeast Asian offices.

Between 2008 and 2015, he was managing director and head of Asia Pacific for technology, media and telecommunications corporate and investment banking at Citigroup, where he led capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions in China, India, Southeast Asia and the United States.

“This appointment is the result of a rigorous and extensive global executive search,” said StarHub chairman Terry Clontz.

“As an experienced executive with a proven track record of regional achievements and broad industry knowledge, my fellow directors and I are confident that Nikhil is well qualified to lead StarHub in managing the challenges that operators face today, and to pursue new opportunities," he added.

“We are delighted to welcome Nikhil to the StarHub Group and look forward to working closely with him.”

