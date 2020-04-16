StarHub disruption: Telco to give customers one-time 20% rebate on home broadband monthly fee

SINGAPORE: StarHub will offer its customers a one-time rebate on their monthly home broadband fee, the telco said on Thursday (Apr 16), a day after an hours-long service disruption left customers fuming.



“We are deeply sorry for the disruption of service and frustration experienced by some of our customers on Wednesday,” said StarHub CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos in a press statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our customers place great trust and importance on our network quality and resiliency, and we regrettably fell short of giving them the service experience they deserve.”

As part of the apology, StarHub will offer affected customers a one-time 20 per cent rebate on their home broadband monthly fee, which is equivalent to six days of free home WiFi service, the telco said.

A dedicated website will be made available for affected customers to register for the rebate, with more details to be announced soon, it added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The disruption on Wednesday came at a time when many people were working or studying from home, as part of enhanced “circuit breaker” measures meant to curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The disruption, which consisted of two separate incidents, began at around 11am and was only restored at about 8.20pm, according to StarHub.