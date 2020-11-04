State-owned flydubai to start Tel Aviv flights this month

State-owned flydubai on Wednesday said it would launch direct flights to Tel Aviv from Dubai this month after the United Arab Emirates and Israel established formal ties.

DUBAI: State-owned flydubai on Wednesday said it would launch direct flights to Tel Aviv from Dubai this month after the United Arab Emirates and Israel established formal ties.

The airline, owned by the government of Dubai, will operate twice daily services from Nov. 26, it said on its website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets have opened for sale, it said.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams)