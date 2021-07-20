Stellantis picks Alexa Automotive's Curic as its technology boss

Carmaker Stellantis said on Tuesday that Amazon Alexa Automotive's Ned Curic would become its new chief technology officer, to manage all the group's information technology resources.

Currently Alexa Automotive's vice president, Curic will start his stint at Stellantis on Aug. 30 and report to Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, the world's fourth largest automaker said in a statement.

Before joining Amazon in 2017, he had previously covered several positions in Toyota, including one as executive vice president of technology subsidiary Toyota Connected, managing software engineers, data scientists and designers.

Tavares, who is designing the group's top management after Stellantis was formed at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, said Curic would play an "integral and strategic role" in setting its "strategic mobility direction, development and future growth".

"Ned joins us at the perfect time to shape Stellantis in the context of unprecedented shift of our industry", Tavares said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

