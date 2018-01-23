STI touches highest in a decade; Philippine, Indonesia indexes hit record closing highs

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Tuesday (Jan 23), tracking broader Asian shares and Wall Street overnight, as investors cheered a deal to end a US government shutdown.

Congress voted on Monday to approve the latest short-term funding bill, and US stocks advanced as each of Wall Street's main indexes scored records in the wake of the deal.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose about 1 per cent to mark a record peak.

"The sentiment itself is pretty much favourable for risky assets and plus we still agree to the fact that emerging markets are in a sweet spot in terms of economic growth and the stock market direction," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

Singapore ended 0.6 per cent higher at 3592.08 - a more than 10-year peak, driven by financials, with DBS Group Holdings up 1.6 per cent.

Local stocks track US and Hong Kong markets and are moving more or less in tandem with them, said Linus Loo, head of research at Lim and Tan Securities.

Singapore's headline consumer price index rose a less than expected 0.4 per cent in December from a year earlier, due to lower services and private road transport costs, data showed on Monday.

Indonesia shares closed about 2 per cent higher to mark a record closing peak, led by financials and consumer discretionary stocks. Astra International climbed 3.3 per cent, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia touched a record closing high.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks jumped 2.8 per cent.

The Philippine index reversed losses to touch a record closing high. SM Investments Corp was up 2.3 per cent, while JG Summit Holdings Inc rose 2.2 per cent.

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange was closed due to technical difficulties, according to a statement posted on the website of the State Securities Commission, without indicating when the problem would be resolved.

