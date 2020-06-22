Stock futures cling to hopes of recovery as virus cases rise

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday on hopes of stimulus-fueled economic recovery even though sentiment remained fragile amid growing evidence of a surge in the coronavirus infections.

Trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal support, the reopening of businesses and improving economic data have helped the S&P 500 climb about 41per cent from its March lows, leaving it only about 9per cent of its Feb. 19 record high.

Rising virus infection rates, however, remained an overhang on the markets, especially after the World Health Organization reported a record rise in global coronavirus cases on Sunday.

On Friday, both the S&P 500 and the Dow ended a choppy session in the red after Apple Inc's move to temporarily shut some U.S. stores brought back concerns of a delay in recovery of business activity.

At 6:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 194 points, or 0.76per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.85per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 86.5 points, or 0.87per cent.

American Airlines Group Inc slipped 5.8per cent in premarket trading as it planned to secure US$3.5 billion in new financing, to improve the airline's liquidity as it grapples with travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)