Stock futures erase losses on report of likely US tariff delay

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Thursday, as mixed signals on trade and a row between Washington and Beijing over the Hong Kong protests fanned concerns about the timing of a deal to end their prolonged tariff dispute.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures moved sharply higher on Thursday after South China Morning Post reported that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports due Dec. 15 could be delayed even if a trade deal was not signed by then.

At 8:12 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.13per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.14per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.12per cent.

