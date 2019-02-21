Stock futures extend losses after durable goods data

U.S. stock index futures added to losses on Thursday, after new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in the month of December, pointing to a further slowdown in business spending on equipment that could crimp economic growth.

Another report showed the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, but the four-week moving average rose to a more than one-year high, suggesting the labor market was slowing down.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 61 points, or 0.23 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18.25 points, or 0.26 percent.

Moments before the reports, Dow e-minis were down 33 points, or 0.13 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)