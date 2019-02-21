Stock futures extend losses after durable goods data

Business

Stock futures extend losses after durable goods data

U.S. stock index futures added to losses on Thursday, after new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in the month of December, pointing to a further slowdown in business spending on equipment that could crimp economic growth.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Another report showed the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, but the four-week moving average rose to a more than one-year high, suggesting the labor market was slowing down.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 61 points, or 0.23 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18.25 points, or 0.26 percent.

Moments before the reports, Dow e-minis were down 33 points, or 0.13 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

