Stock futures extend losses after weak February jobs growth

REUTERS: U.S. stocks futures extended losses on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth almost stalled in February, stoking concerns about a sharp slowdown in domestic economic activity.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 20,000 in February, much lower than 180,000 increase in jobs expected by Reuters poll of economists.

Sentiment was already weak after a staggering contraction in China's exports fueled worries over a slowdown in global growth, less than a day after the European Central Bank cut the eurozone's growth forecasts and unveiled a new round of stimulus.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 196 points, or 0.77 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.73 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 62.5 points, or 0.89 percent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 127 points, or 0.5 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.25 points, or 0.48 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 41.25 points, or 0.59 percent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

