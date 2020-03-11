Stock futures fall as investors seek stimulus to combat virus spread

U.S. stock index futures were down 2per cent on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session, with investors growing frustrated about the lack of details on fiscal stimulus floated by President Donald Trump to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Wall Street jumped nearly 5per cent on Tuesday, driven by expectations that Trump would discuss a payroll tax cut and announce other "major" stimulus measures at a news conference.

While Trump met with fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, he did not outline any steps to bolster domestic economic growth.

Any plan the White House introduces will need to be approved by both houses of the U.S. Congress.

Futures also shrugged off a surprise move by the Bank of England to cut interest rates and support bank lending, which had lifted sentiment in Europe and Asia overnight.

At 6:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 526 points, or 2.12per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 66 points, or 2.3per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 187 points, or 2.24per cent.

The three main indexes came within a hair's breadth of confirming bear market territory, implying a drop of 20per cent from record highs, on Monday following a collapse in oil prices. The S&P 500 is now about 15per cent below its all-time high hit just three weeks earlier.

