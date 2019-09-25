Stock futures fall on Trump impeachment push, Nike gains

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump injected a fresh dose of uncertainty, with forecast-beating results from Nike Inc helping dispel some gloom.

The inquiry, which pushed the S&P 500 to post its biggest percentage drop in a month on Tuesday, worsened an already fragile sentiment after Trump hardened his stance over the trade dispute with China, saying he would not accept a "bad deal".

Futures pointed to opening losses for the main three indexes, with trade-sensitive shares of chipmakers and industrial companies trending lower.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc , Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp shed between 0.5per cent to 0.9per cent in premarket trading, while Boeing Co dropped 0.4per cent.

At 7:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 51 points, or 0.19per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.24per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 30.25 points, or 0.39per cent.

Nike's shares jumped 5.7per cent premarket, on course for a record open and likely boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after first-quarter results beat market expectations.

Shares in retailer Foot Locker Inc gained 1per cent.

Chipmaker Broadcom Inc dropped 3per cent after it priced an upsized offering of convertible preferred stock.

Investors will look to August new home sales data, due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), to gauge domestic spending strength ahead of the key holiday shopping season.

A weaker-than-expected consumer confidence reading on Tuesday had raised concerns over slowing individual spending, driving down several retail stocks, including Amazon.com Inc .

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)