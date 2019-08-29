Stock futures jump after China's positive comments on trade

NEW YORK: US stock index futures jumped about 1 per cent on Thursday (Aug 29) as China sounded upbeat about its trade talks with the United States, calming investors unnerved by the prospect of a recession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled in September and hoped US officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoid an escalation, boosting sentiment and driving global stocks higher.

Trade-sensitive stocks such as Apple Inc and Boeing Co rose more than 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue from China also gained, with Intel, Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia up between 0.9 per cent and 2.3 per cent.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official its additional 5 per cent tariff on US$300 billion in Chinese imports and set collection dates of Sep 1 and Dec 15, prompting several hundreds of US companies to warn of price hikes.

Shares of Best Buy, the biggest US consumer electronics retailer, dropped 5.8 per cent, after forecasting annual same-store sales below analysts' estimates, citing the new US tariffs set to be imposed on Chinese imports.

Wall Street's main indexes are on course to record their worst monthly performance since a selloff in May, spurred by worries that tit-for-tat tariffs will drive the global economy into a recession. Those fears came to the fore after the US yield curve inversion deepened earlier this week to levels not seen since 2007.

Data from the US Commerce Department in its second estimate, due at 08.30am ET (1230 GMT) is likely to show that gross domestic product increased 2 per cent in the second quarter, after showing 2.1 per cent growth in its earlier estimate.

Separately, data from the Labour Department, which is also due at 08.30am ET, is likely to show that initial jobless claims rose to 215,000 from 209,000 for the week ended Aug 24.

At 7.11am ET, Dow e-minis were up 260 points, or 1 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 27 points, or 0.93 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 93.25 points, or 1.23 per cent.

Among other stocks, Box tumbled 10 per cent premarket as investors were disappointed after the cloud content management platform provider reiterated its full-year earnings outlook.

Dollar General jumped 6.4 per cent after the discount retailer beat analysts' estimates for quarterly same-store sales.

