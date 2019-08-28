Stock futures lower on recession worries

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investors to worrying about the risk of recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investors to worrying about the risk of recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on.

The U.S. yield curve inverted on Tuesday to levels not seen since 2007, triggering a selloff on Wall Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shares of banks, which typically come under pressure in a low interest rate environment, fell in premarket trading, with Bank of America Corp , Citigroup Inc , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co down nearly 1per cent.

The recent bout of selling has dragged the benchmark S&P 500 5.5per cent away from a record high hit in late July.

Markets have been roiled by persistent trade tensions after Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. companies to look at alternatives to doing business with China.

Investors are also awaiting the release of the government's closely watched monthly jobs report and manufacturing data next week to gauge the pace of interest rate cuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 7:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 65 points, or 0.25per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.19per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.5 points, or 0.27per cent.

Among other stocks, Tiffany & Co rose 3per cent after the luxury retailer beat quarterly profit estimates as it cut marketing spending.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co jumped 4.3per cent after it beat profit estimates and raised its 2019 adjusted profit forecast.

Autodesk Inc's slumped 12.2per cent after the AutoCAD software maker cut its full-year earnings forecast.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)