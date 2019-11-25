Stock futures move higher as trade deal hopes rise

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as expectations of a trade truce were strengthened by a report that the world's two largest economies were "very close" to a deal, while jeweler Tiffany surged after agreeing to a sale.

Beijing and Washington were nearing a "phase one" trade deal, a Chinese state-backed tabloid said, lifting the mood further after a U.S. national security adviser said on Saturday that a pact was still possible by the end of the year.

Trade-sensitive chip stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc , Micron Technology Inc and Applied Materials Inc , rose between 0.7per cent and 1per cent in premarket trading.

Last week the benchmark S&P 500 snapped a six-week winning streak and the tech-heavy Nasdaq registered its first weekly drop in eight weeks amid conflicting reports over the trade truce.

Trade deal hopes and robust third-quarter corporate earnings had helped Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs this month.

At 7:12 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 69 points, or 0.25per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.22per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.31per cent.

Shares of Tesla Inc rose 5per cent premarket after Chief Executive Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Sunday that the carmaker received 200,000 orders for its electric pickup truck within three days of launch.

Tiffany & Co gained 5.8per cent after the luxury jeweler agreed to a sweetened US$16.2 billion deal with France's LVMH .

U.S. discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp was up 2per cent after larger rival Charles Schwab Corp said it would buy the company in an all-stock deal valued at about US$26 billion. Schwab was down about 1per cent.

Uber Technologies Inc fell 4.2per cent as the ride-hailing company was stripped of its London operating license for the second time in just over two years.

Netflix Inc slipped 0.8per cent after Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of the streaming service to "underperform" from "market perform".

