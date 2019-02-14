Stock futures pare gains after retail sales data
U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Thursday, after retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years in December, suggesting a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018.
At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.15 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.09 percent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.19 percent.
Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 107 points, or 0.42 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.35 percent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 35 points, or 0.5 percent.
