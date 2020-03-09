Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears

U.S. stock index futures plunged on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war with Russia, sending crude tumbling 25per cent and intensifying fears about a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrials index was set to fall over 1,300 points at the open, with Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp slumping about 12per cent in premarket trading. All 30 blue-chip components were in the red.

Futures contracts for all three main Wall Street indexes hit a 5per cent daily down limit overnight.

Crude prices logged their worst day in almost three decades as Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price after Russia refused to cut output to match lower demand on the back of the coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis, which has now infected more than 110,000 people globally, has crippled supply chains and prompted cuts to global growth forecasts for 2020.

Traders are now expecting the Federal Reserve to again cut interest rates next week after an emergency reduction on March 3, putting the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury on course for its biggest one-day fall in almost a decade.

Shares of rate-sensitive U.S. banks Citigroup Inc , Bank of America Corp , JPMorgan Chase & Co , Goldman Sachs , Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan Stanley slid between 7.4per cent and 9.6per cent.

Marathon Oil Corp , Devon Energy Corp , Apache Corp , Pioneer Natural Resources Co slipped between 22per cent and 28per cent and were some of the biggest losers among S&P 500 components.

At 7:12 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 1,255 points, or 4.87per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 145 points, or 4.89per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 410 points, or 4.82per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)