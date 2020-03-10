Stock futures rebound as stimulus hopes calm recession worries

U.S. stock index futures rose more than 4per cent on Tuesday, rebounding from a 7per cent slump a day earlier, as hopes of coordinated policy action soothed investor nerves over a global recession fueled by the coronavirus epidemic.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures rose more than 4per cent on Tuesday, rebounding from a 7per cent slump a day earlier, as hopes of coordinated policy action soothed investor nerves over a global recession fueled by the coronavirus epidemic.

Wall Street logged its biggest one-day percentage fall on Monday and the Dow Jones tumbled as much as 2,000 points, also weighed down by a crash in oil prices following a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Sentiment was bolstered overnight after President Donald Trump promised "major" steps to combat the virus outbreak and said he would discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans.

Oil also recouped some losses from its biggest one-day decline since the Gulf War in 1991, supported by expectations for a settlement to the price war and potential U.S. output cuts.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp climbed more than 7per cent in premarket trading, while Occidental Petroleum Corp , Apache Corp and Marathon Oil Corp jumped between 20per cent and 29per cent. At 6:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 1,038 points, or 4.35per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 123.25 points, or 4.49per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 366.25 points, or 4.61per cent.

