Stock futures rebound as stimulus hopes calm recession worries

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures rose more than 4per cent on Tuesday, rebounding from a 7per cent slump a day earlier, as hopes of coordinated policy action soothed investor nerves over a global recession fueled by the coronavirus epidemic.

Wall Street logged its biggest one-day percentage fall on Monday and the Dow Jones tumbled as much as 2,000 points, also weighed down by a crash in oil prices following a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Sentiment was bolstered overnight after President Donald Trump promised "major" steps to combat the virus outbreak and said he would discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans.

Oil also recouped some losses from its biggest one-day decline since the Gulf War in 1991, supported by expectations for a settlement to the price war and potential U.S. output cuts.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp climbed more than 7per cent in premarket trading, while Occidental Petroleum Corp , Apache Corp and Marathon Oil Corp jumped between 20per cent and 29per cent. At 6:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 1,038 points, or 4.35per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 123.25 points, or 4.49per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 366.25 points, or 4.61per cent.

