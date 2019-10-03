Stocks climb as soft data fuels rate cut hopes

Wall Street's main indexes rose in volatile trading on Thursday as U.S. services sector activity slowed to a three-year low, fueling hopes of further easing in monetary policy by the Federal Reserve to stem a wider economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.37 points, or 0.47per cent, to 26,201.99, the S&P 500 gained 23.13 points, or 0.80per cent, to 2,910.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.02 points, or 1.12per cent, to 7,872.27.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)