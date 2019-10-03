Stocks climb as soft data fuels rate cut hopes

Stocks climb as soft data fuels rate cut hopes

Wall Street's main indexes rose in volatile trading on Thursday as U.S. services sector activity slowed to a three-year low, fueling hopes of further easing in monetary policy by the Federal Reserve to stem a wider economic downturn.

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NEW YORK: Wall Street climbed on Thursday after data showing services-sector activity at a three-year low fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in an effort to thwart a wider economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.37 points, or 0.47per cent, to 26,201.99, the S&P 500 gained 23.13 points, or 0.80per cent, to 2,910.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.02 points, or 1.12per cent, to 7,872.27.

